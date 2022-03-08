CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Virginia Mary Yatsco, 79 of Canfield, passed peacefully early Saturday, March 5, 2022, at Masternick Memorial Health Care Center.

Virginia was born April 4, 1942, in Youngstown, Ohio and was the daughter of Joseph and Virginia Elizabeth (Katschka) Novicky.



Virginia, affectionally known as “Ginny,” loved hearts and roses. She loved spending time with her children, Fred, Jr. and Allison; her brother, Richard and her two sisters, Helen and Rexine, with whom she would share loving trips to the Fellows Riverside “Rose” Gardens. Above all else, Ginny had a heart for our Lord Jesus. Ginny was fearless in her faith; never questioning, always trusting and constantly praying for her family and friends. She would always say, “You are loved! The best is yet to be!”



Ginny met the love of her life, Frederick Yatsco, while working at the main Isaly Dairy Plant in Youngstown. Ginny had many fond memories there and talked about it often. She and Fred were married on July 15, 1961.

Besides Isaly’s, Ginny worked as an aide at Omni House in Austintown and as a private caregiver before devoting her time to her family and the church. Ginny spent much of her time attending Catholic Mass and was seen frequently at several churches in the area, especially at Basilica of Our Lady of Mount Carmel where she also attended Adoration.



Ginny was a lifelong area resident. She attended grade school at St. Christine Catholic School and was a 1960 graduate of Canfield High School.

Ginny was able to spend some of her later years living with her daughter, Allison, in Canfield before moving to Paisley House in Youngstown. Her final home was at Masternick Memorial in New Middletown. The family would like to thank Paisley House and Masternick Memorial for their compassionate care for Ginny.



To cherish her memory, Ginny leaves her son, Fred, Jr. and her daughter, Allison; her grandchildren, Michael, Brian, Paige and Bobby; her sisters, Mary Ann (Tom) Schira and Helen (John) Chupa and her stepsiblings, Donna, Andrew and Rita. She also leaves her sisters-in-law, Barbara, Norma, Helen, Dorothy and Cynthia and many nieces and nephews.



Ginny is preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Fred. She is also preceded by three infant children; her brothers, Joseph and Richard; her sisters, Della and Rexine; her brothers-in-law, Harold, George and John; her sister-in-law, Darla; her stepmother, Philomena and her nephew, Rick.



On Friday, March 11, 2022, the family will receive relatives and friends from 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. at Basilica of Our Lady of Mount Carmel, 343 Via Mt. Carmel Avenue, Youngstown, OH 44505. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 10:00 a.m., officiated by Monsignor Michael Cariglio.

Ginny will be laid to rest at St. John’s Cemetery in Lowellville, Ohio next to her husband.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Paisley House, Fellows Riverside Garden/Davis Center, Hospice of the Valley and/or Alzheimer’s Association.

Rest in peace mother, family member, friend.

“You are loved! The best is yet to be!”

Arrangements handled by Lane Family Funeral Homes.



A television tribute will air Wednesday, March 9 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. on WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.