Virginia M. Nesbitt, Lordstown, Ohio

LORDSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Virginia M. Nesbitt, age 87 of Lordstown, died Saturday, February 20, 2021 at Trumbull Memorial Hospital.

Born April 11, 1933 in Canton, Ohio, she was the daughter of George and Myrtle (Shepardson) Kellner.

She graduated from Warren G. Harding High School in 1951.

Virginia retired from General Motors in Lordstown after 21 years of service.

She was a member of the Lordstown Lutheran Church and an active member of Al-Anon where she helped and inspired others.

Her hobbies included gardening, planting flowers, fishing, camping, boating and spending time with her family. Virginia also enjoyed oil painting, making flower arrangements, doing crafts and writing her own poetry. Later on in life, Virginia enjoyed spending time with her extended family at Clearview Lantern Suites Assisted Living.

Survivors include her children, Keith Leepard (Karen), Linda Leepard, Jeff Leepard (JoAnn), Darcel Dibell (Shawn) and Dr. Jennifer Leepard (Johnny) of Las Vegas and stepchildren, Laura Sodeman, Jennifer Williams (deceased) and Ronald T. Nesbitt of Guam. She had 15 grandchildren and 21 great- grandchildren.

Virginia was preceded in death by her husband, Ronald L. Nesbitt after 40 years of marriage; sister, Dolores Zeck; brother, George Kellner and her mother and father.

Family and friends will be received at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel on Wednesday, February 24, 2021 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. with a service immediately following at 11:00 a.m.

Burial will take place at Green Haven Memorial Gardens afterwards for family members.

Memorials may be made to the American Heart Association.

