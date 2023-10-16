CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Virginia M. McCall Cole, age 91, of Cortland went home to be with her Lord with her family by her side on Monday, October 16, 2023.

She was born on May 18, 1932, to the late Wilbur McCall and Sarah Blanche Arblaster Evans.

She attended Champion High School where she was a cheerleader, majorette, and was also in the homecoming court.

She married Edward S. Cole on August 17, 1951, spending 59 wonderful years together.

She was a member of Fowler Community Church where she served on the Missionary Helper, Bible Study Group, Sunday School, Vacation Bible School, Kids World, and the Puppet Ministry. She enjoyed tole painting, quilting, and crafts. She was a proud homemaker for her family and her family is what mattered most.

She is survived by her children, Gayle (Ed) Lesh of Fowler, Robert (Polli) Cole of Farmdale, Karla (Bill) Durig of Vienna, and Jeff (Tami) Cole of Fowler; grandkids, Tonya (Donnie) Rosie, Tara (Chris) Gregory, Ben (Kri) Cole, Cheryl (James) Smith, Jason Cole, Joshua (Stacie) Durig, Lucas (Alycia) Durig, Kyle Cole, and Tyler Koeppen; great grandchildren, George, Cole, Grant, and Karis Rosie, Helaina Cole, Harley, Wyatt, Demetrius, Rowan, and Penelope Smith; brother, Carl Edward McCall, half-brother, David McCall.

She was preceded in death by her husband Edward on April 3, 2010, brother, James L. McCall, and half-brothers, Dennis and Darren McCall.

Calling hours will be held 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. Wednesday, October 18, 2023, at Fowler Community Church 4665 OH-305 Fowler, OH 44418 with a funeral service to follow at 12:00 p.m. Interment will be held at Dugan Cemetery.

Arrangements are being handled by Lane Family Funeral Homes. Online condolences can be made at www.lanefuenralhomes.com.

The family would like to extend a special thanks to Jen and Sue from Traditions Hospice, Chaplain Bret and Jodi Angels, Diane Rosenburger, and granddaughter Tara, Roger Smith, and Judy Lazier for their compassionate care.

In lieu of flowers donations should go to Traditions Hospice at 4531 Belmont Ave. Unit #7 Youngstown, OH, 44505.

