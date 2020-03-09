Virginia “Lou” L. Wellington, Austintown, Ohio

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Virginia “Lou” L. Wellington, 90, of Austintown, passed away Thursday, March 5, 2020, at Briarfield Manor in Austintown.



Born April 6, 1929 in Greenville, North Carolina, Lou was the daughter of the late Jessie James and Lena Mae (Buck) Wellington.



Prior to retirement, Lou was a school bus driver for the Austintown School System for 20 years. She had previously worked for Howard Johnson from 1960- 1968.

Lou was a former member of Austintown Baptist Church and a current member of Tabernacle Evangelical Presbyterian Church. She was a member of the Ladies Auxiliary Post 7032 in Greenville. She was also a member of the church sewing group and the Kings Kids. She sang in the church choir and she enjoyed gardening and spending time with her family.



Besides her parents, Lou is preceded in death by her husband, Paul J. Wellington whom she married April 25, 1946 and died December 29, 1998; her son, Larry E. Wellington and her sister, Dorothy M. Pearce.



Lou is survived by her children, Kenneth P. Wellington, James R. (Judy) Wellington, Robert D. (Diana) Wellington and Christopher A. (Nancy) Wellington. She also leaves to cherish her memory 13 grandchildren, 35 great-grandchildren and five great-great-grandchildren.



Lou’s Memorial Service will be on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at 4:00 p.m. at Tabernacle Presbyterian Evangelical Church, 2432 S. Raccoon Road, Youngstown, OH 44515. Friends may visit with the family prior to the services from 3:00 – 4:00 p.m.

Interment will follow at Green Haven Memorial Gardens.

Arrangements handled by Lane Family Funeral Homes.

To send flowers to the family of Virginia “Lou” L. Wellington, please visit Tribute Store.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, March 10, at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.