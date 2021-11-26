Virginia L. Higgins, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Virginia “Ginny” L. Higgins, 84, of Warren, passed away Wednesday morning, November 24, 2021, with her family by her side.

Born March 29, 1937 in Sharon, Pennsylvania, she was the daughter of James and Hazel (Hickey) Thompson.

Prior to retirement in 1976, Ginny was a respected Real Estate Agent throughout the Mahoning Valley.

She enjoyed golfing, BINGO and an occasional cocktail.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband James Higgins, and her son Michael J. Coman.

She leaves to cherish her memory her daughters, Valerie and Luanne Coman; her grandchildren, Nikki Yuschak, Noel Brennan, Michael A. Coman, Deana Coman and Joshua Cogley and her great-grandchildren, Makaila and Brooklyn Yuschak, Tanner and Connor Heftner, Gavin and Raven Coman and her siblings, Hazel Sanata, Dolores Kuhar and James Thompson.

The family will receive relatives and friends on Wednesday, December 1, 2021, from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. at Lane Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel.

A small service will be held at 3:30 p.m. at the funeral home on Wednesday, December 1, 2021.

To share thoughts of sympathy with the family, visit lanefuneralhomes.com.