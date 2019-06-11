Virginia L. Good Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – There will be a 1:30 p.m. memorial service on Friday, June 14 at Lane Family Funeral Homes, 65 N. Broad Street in Canfield, Ohio for Virginia L. Good, 100, who passed away on Tuesday, June 4 in Cape Coral, Florida.

Virginia was born January 17, 1919 in Granite City, Illinois. She was the daughter of the late Andrew and Blanche Spier.

In 1927, her family moved to Warren, Ohio and she graduated from Warren G. Harding in 1937.

On July 23, 1940 she married David F. Good in the Warren Episcopal Church and they lived in Youngstown, Ohio. In 1956, they moved to Akron and then to Canfield in 1961. She was a resident of Canfield for 43 years until moving to Florida in 2004.

While living in Canfield, she belonged to Canfield AARP, Boardman AARP and was a member of Canfield United Methodist Church.

While living in Cape Coral, she enjoyed riding her bike, sewing socials, attending plays and was a member of Hope Methodist Church.

She leaves five children, David (Marcia) Good of Marshallville, Ohio, Diane Jordan of Salisbury, North Caroline, Gary Good of Cape Coral, Florida, Russ Good of Canfield, Ohio and Debbie (Dave) Piersante of Cape Coral, Florida with whom she made her home; eight grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, David who passed away March 16, 1983. They were married 42 years. Also preceding her death were her parents and four sisters, Mary Ruth Spier, Edna Mae Thompson, Cora Frances Cunningham and Jean Hope Heinlein.

Arrangements handled by Lane Family Funeral Homes.

