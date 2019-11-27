Virginia L. Gillespie, Howland, Ohio

HOWLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Virginia L. Gillespie, 80, passed away on Sunday, November 25, 2019, at Shepherd of the Valley of Howland.

Virginia was born on March 24, 1939, in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of the late Virgil H. Woodrum and Evelyn Moore.



Virginia was a graduate of Warren G. Harding High School. She worked at Ohio Lamp prior to becoming a devoted mother and homemaker.

She enjoyed flower gardening and cooking. Her favorite pastime was attending her grandchildren’s events. Virginia loved traveling and shopping in Amish towns where she began a 25 year friendship with an Amish family. Always a jokester she treated everyone with kindness and love.



Virginia leaves her sons, Kenneth “Sam” (Sandra) Gillespie, James Gillespie, John (Jolene) Gillespie, Joseph Gillespie and Jerry Gillespie; her daughters, Sherri Gillespie and Joy (Chris Granelly) Bucci; 14 grandchildren, Kara, Jodi, Robyn, Kristen, Joey, Michael, Jamie, Jennifer, Julia, Kalli, Preston, Austin, Alissa and Cole and ten great-grandchildren. She also leaves her sisters, Patricia Chambers and Barbara Burger; stepsister, Jean St. Clair and her brothers, Thomas, Lynn and Charles Woodrum.



She was preceded in death by her husband, James; brother, Dennis Woodrum and sister, Betty Easterling.



Virginia’s family would like to express their gratitude to the staff of Shepherd of the Valley for the care and kindness given to Virginia.



The family will receive friends on Friday, November 29, 2019, from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the Lane Funeral Homes, Roberts-Clark Chapel, Warren, with a memorial service to follow at 7:00 p.m. with Rev. Curtis Miller officiating.



A television tribute will air Thursday, November 28 at the following approximate times: 12:25 p.m. WKBN, 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV and 10:37 p.m. FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.