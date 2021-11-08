Virginia J. Morris, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Virginia J. Morris, 96, passed into eternal rest on Saturday, November 6, 2021, at Ohio Living Lake Vista, Cortland.

She was born October 28, 1925, in Warren, the daughter of George B. Appleby and Clara Radtka Appleby.



Virginia met the love of her life, Don Morris, when they were students at Warren G. Harding High School. They were married on March 16, 1946 and they shared more than 50 years of marriage together.



After graduation Virginia worked at the Lordstown Depot and attended Warren Business College, eventually earning a job as a secretary with Taylor Winfield. She was later employed as a secretary with Howland Schools for 22 years and was a long-time member of the Howland Retired School Employees.

Don and Virginia were lifetime members of Emmanuel Lutheran Church.



Virginia enjoyed reading, birdwatching and flower gardening. Moreover, she was a world traveler, relishing trips to Maui, Hawaii, which she considered her second home. She also loved the holidays and Christmas was very important to her.



Memories of Virginia will be carried on by her daughters, Karen Shimborske (Edward) and Wendy Clagett (Wayne), both of Warren. She cherished her four grandchildren, Edward (Jennifer) Shimborske of Ottawa Hills, Micah (Amanda) Shimborske of Blissfield, Michigan, Wayne Clagett of Warren and Neil Clagett (Jena) of Niles. She will also be missed by her seven great-grandchildren, Jordan Clagett, Madison, Edward, Emma, Evelyn, Ennio and Berdie Shimborske.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Donald T. Morris; sisters, Marie (Harry) Safford and Verna (Ira K.) Strock and brother, Donald Appleby.



Donations, in Virginia’s name, may be made to Emmanuel Lutheran Church Memorial Fund.

Facial coverings are recommended and social distancing upheld for all family and friends coming to pay their respects. Visitation at Emmanuel Lutheran Church will begin at Noon on Friday, November 12 and will conclude with the funeral service beginning at 1:00 p.m.

Burial will follow in Oakwood Cemetery.

Arrangements handled by Lane Family Funeral Homes. Condolences may be sent by visiting www.lanefuneralhomes.com.

To send flowers to the family of Virginia J. Morris please visit our Tribute Store.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, November 9 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. on WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.