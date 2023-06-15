WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Virginia Ilene Holloway, 75, went home to be with her Savior on Wednesday, June 14, 2023 and is now resting in perfect peace.

Ilene was born on October 24, 1947 in Tazwell, Virginia, a daughter of the late David and Virginia Brooks.

She loved spending time with her family; especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She will be deeply missed by her loving husband, Ernie Holloway, whom she married on February 24, 1967; children, Christine (Raymond) Jones and Richard (Gina) Holloway; grandchildren, Dakota, Tia and Noah Jones, Desarae (Daniel) Halishak, Helaena Holloway and Kendra Holloway and great-grandchildren, Miles and Elijah Halishak.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Ronald “Ray” Brooks.

Ilene’s family would like to thank Summa Hospice in Akron for their compassionate care during this time.

Family and friends may visit from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, July 1, 2023 at North Mar Church, located at 3855 E. Market Street in Warren. A memorial service will follow at 11:00 a.m. at church.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Warren Family Mission by visiting https://warrenfamilymission.org.

