Virginia I. Shaffer, Kinsman, Ohio – Obiutary

KINSMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Virginia I. Shaffer, 76, passed at Trumbull Regional Medical Center on Sunday, August 11, 2019.

Virginia was born on December 9, 1942 in Burghill to Abe & Florence (Chamberlain) McKay.



On February 23, 1962, Virginia was united in marriage to William Lee Shaffer, Sr who survives.



She spent her career working as a press operator for Target Stamping in Kinsman; retiring after 28 years in October of 2004.



Private services will be held.



Besides her husband of 57 years, Virginia is survived by her children Christina (Gerardo) Pleasant and Walter A. Shaffer; 6 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren; her brother Robert McKay and her sister Nancy Varner.

She was preceded in death by her children William L. Shaffer, Jr and Cynthia L. Coons, her brother LeRoy McKay, her sisters Grace McKay and Margaret Seckler and her parents.



Memorial Donations can be directed to the American Cancer Society.

Arrangements are being handled by the Lane Family Funeral Homes.