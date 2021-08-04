Virginia “Ginny” Shreve, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Virginia “Ginny” Shreve, 90, passed away peacefully at home on Monday August 2, 2021.

Virginia was born on August 18, 1930, in Youngstown, Ohio the daughter of the late Harry and Florence (McCarthy) Burk.

On November 17, 1951, she was united in marriage to G. Howard Shreve. They would spend the next 61 years together, until Howard’s passing.

A 1948 graduate of Rayen High School, Virginia continued her education at Youngstown College receiving her associate degree in Medical Technology.

She was employed by Northside Hospital as a med tech prior to starting a family and becoming a full-time mother.

Virginia worked alongside her husband for over 30 years with the day-to-day operations of the Associated School Employees Credit Union. To this day, many members remember the early years, when the credit union was in their home and Ginny would often have fresh baked cookies to share.

An active member of Westview Church of Christ, Virginia enjoyed traveling, gardening, knitting and reading. She was an avid Cleveland Indians fan who attended a 1948 World Series game between the Indians and the Braves. She kept up with current events and enjoyed discussing them with her family. Perhaps more than anything, she loved spending time with her children and grandchildren, as well as her extended and church families.



She is survived by her children Jennifer (Mike) Kurish and their children Caitlin and Jonathan of Austintown and Scott (Evelyn) Shreve and their children Nathan and Raymond of Devon, Pennsylvania.

She was preceded in death by her husband, sister June Edwards and brother Ronald Burk.

Friends may call from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. on Friday August 6, 2021, at Lane Funeral Home Austintown Chapel and from 10:30 – 11:00 a.m. on Saturday August 7, 2021 with a funeral service to follow at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home.

Burial will follow at Greenhaven Cemetery.

