Virginia “Ginny” Leskanic, Valencia, PA

VALENCIA, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Virginia “Ginny” Leskanic, 72, passed away early Friday morning, December 13, at UPMC Passavant in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Ginny was born July 1, 1947, in Youngstown, a daughter of Samuel J. and Helen (Tarapchak) DiCioccio.

She was a teacher with the Poland Public School System and then with St. Mary’s Parochial School in Pittsburgh. After returning to the Youngstown area, she became Executive Director of the Potential Development Program and Volunteer Services Agency for ten years and then Executive Director of the Hands On Volunteer Network of the Valley for ten years.

Ginny was a 1965 graduate of Cardinal Mooney High School. She then received her Bachelor’s Degree and Masters Degree in Education from Youngstown State University.

She had been a member of St. Charles Church. Ginny was a past president of Downtown Kiwanis and was nominated for the Athena award in 1999.

Ginny is survived by her husband of 49 years, William J. Leskanic, whom she married January 3, 1970; her sons, Adam (Heather) Leskanic of Grove City, Pennsylvania and Michael (Cheyenne) of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; her grandchildren, Logan, Michael Evan, Lina and Noelle Leskanic; her sisters, Rosemary (Skip) Lamparty of Damascus and Barbara Walko of Canfield and her brothers, Samuel (Becky) DiCioccio of Liberty and George (Lucie) DiCioccio of Boardman.

Ginny was preceded in death by her parents.

Friends may call from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. Tuesday, December 17, at the Lane Family Funeral Homes-Anstrom Chapel, 8387 Tod Avenue in Boardman and 9:30 – 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, December 18, at St. Charles Church, prior to the Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m.

Material contributions may be given to the Potential Development Program, 2405 Market Street, Youngstown, OH 44507.

