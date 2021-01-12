Virginia “Ginger” L. Zelonish, Poland, Ohio

POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Virginia “Ginger” L. Zelonish, 74, passed away Monday afternoon, January 11, 2021 at The Inn at Poland Way.

She was born July 20, 1946 in Youngstown, a daughter of William and Virginia (Law) Barkewicz.

Ginger and her friends were self-employed, operating a domestic cleaning service.

She was a 1964 graduate of Youngstown Chaney High School.

Ginger was of the Catholic Faith. She was a huge fan of Elvis and enjoyed listening to his music. She also loved all animals.

Her husband, Richard E. Zelonish, whom she married April 1, 1966, died August 7, 2020.

Ginger is survived by her children, Richard W. (Julie) Zelonish of Hubbard, Christopher (Bobbi) Zelonish of Austintown, Jennifer Horvatich of Colorado and Amy Zelonish of Liberty; her sister, Kathy (Rick) Maine of Canfield; 12 grandchildren and a close family friend who was like a daughter to and best friend to Ginger, Karen Eberth of Boardman.

She was preceded in death by her parents and husband.

According to Ginger’s wishes, there are no calling hours or Services.

In lieu of flowers, Memorial Contributions in Ginger’s name may be given to Angels for Animals, 4750 S Range Road, Canfield, OH 44406.

Arrangements are by the Lane Family Funeral Homes-Austintown Chapel.

