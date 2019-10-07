Virginia Dianne Smith, Cortland, Ohio

CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Virginia Dianne Smith, 76, of Cortland, died Sunday, October 6, 2019 at St. Joseph Hospital.



She was born November 26, 1942 in Warren, the daughter of the late Raymond Ellis and Virginia Adale Smith.



Dianne retired from the Trumbull County Co-op as a Bus Driver.



She is survived by her two sons, Timothy (Cookie) Smith and Raymond “Doug” (Juanita) Smith; a brother Doug (Charlen) Verner, two sisters Lynda (Brad) Shaffer and Lori Carpenter; three grandchildren, Josh Smith, Brad Sturm and Krista Lewis; three great-grandchildren Alexis, Elyen and Maci; numerous step-grandchildren and great grandchildren.



Friends may call 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at the Lane Funeral Home, Shafer-Winans Chapel, 164 N. High St in Cortland, where the funeral service will begin at 7:00 p.m.

To send flowers to the family of Virgina Dianne Smith, please visit Tribute Store.