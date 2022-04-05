YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Virginia Clegg Mounier, 102, formerly of Youngstown passed away March 16, 2022 at the Oaks of Clearwater, Florida.

She was born Virginia Grace Treharne on May 3, 1919, a daughter of the late David and Irma Treharne.

She married Woodrow Clegg in 1937 and later Frank Mounier in 1987.

Virginia became an LPN after receiving her license from the Choffin School of Practical Nursing in Youngstown, Ohio in 1961.

She worked at Southside Hospital and the Glenview Manor Nursing Home in Mineral Ridge. She was an usher at Ruth Eckerd Performing Arts Center for 15 years in Clearwater, Florida. She volunteered for CareLift through Mease Hospital, Dundedin, Florida for 10 years, assisting Seniors who were in need of transportation to much needed appointments.

She enjoyed membership in Women of Hattitude (Red Hat Ladies) in Dunedin, Florida. Her greatest honor was her membership in Eastern Star, an appendant body to the Masonic organization. She was a Four Mile Run Christian Church of Austintown since 1949. She attended Clearwater Christian Church, Clearwater, Florida. She was an avid golfer in her later years and was very proud of her Hole in One at 70 years old at the St. Andrews Links in Dunedin, Florida.

She leaves two sons, Ronald Clegg of Austintown, James (Linda) Clegg of Clearwater; a daughter-in-law, Donna Clegg of Canfield; 12 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren and 13 great-great-grandchildren.

Besides her parents and her husbands,Virginia was preceded in death by two sons, Harold Clegg, William Clegg; daughter-in-law, Alice Clegg; three brothers, David (Helen) Treharne, Jr., Harold (Bea) Treharne and Robert (Natalie) Treharne.

There will be a memorial service on Saturday, April 23, 2022 at Lane Funeral Home, Austintown Chapel at 3:00 p.m.

Arrangements are being handled by the Lane Family Funeral Homes.



