Virginia Buzzelli, Mineral Ridge, Ohio

MINERAL RIDGE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Virginia “Ginny” (Crytzer) Buzzelli, 78, passed away peacefully on Saturday, September 11, 2021, at Vibra Hospital surrounded by her family.

She was united in marriage to Joseph Buzzelli, Sr. on February 24, 1966, with whom she shared 55 years of marriage.

Ginny was born on July 7, 1943, in Youngstown Ohio the daughter of Ralph W. and Margaret M. (Hlavcak) Crytzer.

A graduate of North Jackson High School she was employed by Ashely Place in the laundry and housekeeping departments.

A woman of faith she was a member of St. Mary’s Church in Mineral Ridge.

Ginny enjoyed bowling with the TryHards women’s bowling league and was an avid Indians fan. She was a dedicated wife, grandmother, and great-grandmother who loved spending time with her family sharing her talent for cooking and baking. Ginny’s hands were never idle creating countless crocheted items.

She is survived by her husband Joseph Buzzelli, Sr.; children, Robert (Candice) Buzzelli, Joseph (Jackleen) Buzzelli, Jr., Steve Buzzelli and Lisa (Matt) Spatz; grandchildren, Joseph III (Olivia), Christopher, Jonathan, Aaron, Kevin, Ryan, Anna (Devin) and Jessica and great-granddaughter, Carly; brother, Dale Crytzer and sister, Kathleen Crytzer-Hawkins.

She was preceded in death by her loving brother, Ralph Crytzer, Jr.

Private family services were held at Lane Funeral Homes Mineral Ridge Chapel, 1350 N Canfield Niles Road, Mineral Ridge, Ohio.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Alzheimer’s Association of NE Ohio, 3711 Starr Center Drive, Canfield, OH 44406.

