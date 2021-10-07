Virginia Ann Sweet, Austintown, Ohio

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Virginia Ann Sweet, 79 of Austintown passed away Wednesday morning, October 6, 2021, at Briarfield Manor Assisted Living Center.

Virginia was born February 6, 1942 in Youngstown the daughter of the late Moody and Virginia (Coble) Kunkle.

She worked on the production line for Packard Electric retiring in 1994.

Virginia was a member of the Methodist faith. She loved animals, especial her cats and dogs, and would feed many of the animals that would visit her yard.

Her husband, Richard Sweet, whom she married in June of 1960, passed away in August of 2001. Virginia leaves her daughter, Holly Sweet of Youngstown, a sister, Nancy Livingston of Akron and two brothers, William Kunkle of Canfield and Stephen Kunkle of Windham.

Besides her parents and husband, Virginia was preceded in death by an infant daughter, Sherry Ann Sweet and one brother, Thomas Kunkle.

Following Virginia’s wishes there are no calling hours. A private service will be held at a later date at Green Haven Memorial Gardens.

Arrangements were entrusted to the Lane Family Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel.

