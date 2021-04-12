Virginia A. Lyman, Bazetta, Ohio

BAZETTA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Virginia A. Lyman, 82, passed away surrounded by her family Wednesday evening, April 7, 2021 with a brief illness of pancreatic cancer.



Virginia was born on June 15, 1938 at home in Southington, a daughter of Merle and Anna Scott.



She was a 1956 graduate of Mecca High School and was an Artist Framer at Governor’s Gallery until she retired.

After high school, she married the love of her life, Gerald Lyman, on July 20, 1957.

She enjoyed cooking, reading, needle work and painting. Most of all she loved being with her family and her dogs.



Virginia will be deeply missed by her loving husband of 63 years, Gerald Lyman; children, Lisa (Mickey) Lyman-Saum and Carla (Bil) Lyman Hurd; grandchildren, Mindy Peterson and Emily (T.J.) Sabau; great-grandchildren, Elise and Ethan Peterson and several beloved nieces and nephews.



Beside her parents she was preceded in death by her brothers, Kenneth, Stanley and Walter Scott.



A private service was arranged with Lane Family Funeral Homes, Shafer-Winans Chapel in Cortland and burial took place at Sager Memorial Cemetery in Bristolville.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Champion Christian Church, 151 Center Street W, Warren, OH 44481.



