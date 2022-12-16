YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Virgil D. Taylor, 86, died peacefully, Tuesday, December 13, 2022, at Hospice of The Valley – Hospice House.

Mr. Taylor was born October 6, 1936, in Parsons, West Virginia. He moved to Youngstown, Ohio as a young teenager.

Mr. Taylor was a proud union member of Carpenters Local 171 for 57 years where he specialized in helping the next generation learn the trade.

He married the love of his life, Betty (Newcomer) Taylor, on August 9, 1958, in Minerva, Ohio. Together they raised a family and built a legacy. Through the decades their love and commitment to each other never faded.

Virgil enjoyed hunting, fishing, collecting rare antiques, going to garage sales, playing BINGO, gambling and watching the Cleveland Indians. He also served as a leader of the Beaver Creek Sportsman Club Youth Group.

He is survived by his wife who has been a supportive partner through all of the ups and downs of life. He is also survived by his sons, Jeffrey John (Ruthie), Christopher (Karen) and Jeffrey Andrew, as well grandchildren, Quentin Taylor, Hadleigh Taylor and Elizabeth (Dave) Leonard.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by four brothers and five sisters. He was the youngest sibling in his family. Mr. Taylor was also preceded in death by his sons, William and Timothy.

The family has entrusted burial arrangements to Lane Family Funeral Homes in Canfield, Ohio.

He will be laid to rest in a private service at Green Haven Memorial Gardens.

The family would like to thank the staff at Mercy Health – St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital and Hospice of The Valley – Hospice House for their kindness and comfort during this difficult time.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions in his memory to Angels for Animals in Canfield, Ohio. He loved dogs, not cats.

