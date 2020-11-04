Viola Williams, Canfield, Ohio

CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Viola Shadley Williams, 94, formerly of Canfield Ohio, died Friday, October 30 at her home in North Richland Hills, Texas.

She was born July 15, 1926 in Youngstown, Ohio, daughter of Edward and Susan (Kayati) Shadley.



She attended Chaney High School and was a west sider until her marriage in 1952 to Robert W. Williams.

She worked for a short time at GE, where she met her husband.

Following marriage they resided in Canfield, where she lived until 2010 when she joined her daughter in Texas.



Viola was a former Girl Scout leader for ten years and a Sunday School teacher at the then Pilgrim Collegiate Church (which merged and became Faith Community Church).

She and her husband enjoyed traveling and spent winters in New Port Richey, Florida, until his death in 1999. A favorite destination was visiting their daughter, Sharyn (William) Milligan, in Keller, Texas and her granddaughter, Katy.



She was preceded in death by her parents; husband and sister, (Marie and Bill Hessman).

She leaves her daughter, Sharyn (William); granddaughter, Katy (Daniel) Hatton; two nephews and their children and many cousins.



A service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, November 9, at Green Haven Memorial Gardens in Canfield.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Habitat for Humanity of Mahoning Valley, 480 Youngstown Poland Road, Struthers, OH 44471 www.habitatmahoning.org.

Arrangements handled by Lane Family Funeral Homes.

