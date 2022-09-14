AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Viola E. Sallaz, 87, affectionately referred to by her family as “Grandma Bunny” or “The Bunny”, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, September 14, 2022.

Viola was born February 28, 1935, in Parshall, North Dakota, the daughter of John and Dagmar (Fasman) Shaw.

She worked for G.M. Lordstown / Packard Electric as an assembler. Viola retired from GM.

She raised five daughters after her husband Jack Sallaz, whom she married July 11, 1952, passed away in July of 1973.

She enjoyed gardening, reading, garage sales, crafting, crocheting and word finds/crossword puzzles. Her family and friends will miss her dearly and treasure her memory. Viola was known for giving sound advice and always having a sensible solution for any of life’s situations. Her guidance will be missed. “The Bunny” was clever and quick witted, you could always count on her to give her honest opinion whether you asked for it or not. She had a well-developed sense of humor and did not take life or herself too seriously. I don’t know of another person that lived a more balanced life. She was appreciated for being levelheaded and direct yet remaining friendly and warm while offering her support and guidance.

Fond memories of Viola include gathering at her kitchen table for coffee, Danish butter cookies, great conversations and laughs. She always shared her knowledge and guidance and could be trusted to provide us with effective, tried and true home remedies and tales of her past experiences, stories/life lessons. She always shared a great quote that helped make things make sense.

Viola is survived by four of her five daughters, Kathryne Rose of Canfield, Diana (Lou) Brown of Youngstown, Bonnie (Joseph) Vrona of Campbell and Judy Hudzik of Austintown, one sister Virginia Shinn of California, 11 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.

She is proceeded in death by her youngest daughter Jacqueline Ellis, husband Jack Sallaz, and grandson Daniel Staffrey, Jr., as well as two brothers, John and Lyle Shaw and her longtime companion Carl Fizet.

Following Viola’s request there are no calling hours or services.

In lieu of flowers the family request any donations to be made to the Mill Creek Metro Parks Rose Garden in her name.

Arrangements were entrusted to the Lane Family Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel. Friends and family may give their condolences at www.lanefuneralhomes.com.

