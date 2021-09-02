Vincent “Vince” James Lazzara, Austintown Township, Ohio

AUSTINTOWN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A private graveside service will be held at a later date celebrating the life of Vincent “Vince” James Lazzara, 93, of Austintown who passed away Thursday morning, September 2, 2021 at Continuing Healthcare at the Ridge.



Vince was born March 28, 1927 in Arnold, Pennsylvania, the son of Tony and Mary Anzaldi Lazzara.

Vince served his country in the United States Navy.



Prior to retirement in 1989, he worked in Maintenance for General Motors.

Vince was a skilled saxophone artist and played in the “Four Saxes.” Vince was a wonderful husband, father, grandpa, and friend.



He leaves one son David Lazzara of Austintown, one daughter, Adrienne Bishop of Arizona, one grandson Greg Lazzara and two great grandchildren, Ethan and Sophie.

Vince is preceded in death by his parents and his wife, Betty Ann, whom he married in 1951. He is also preceded in death by his brother Tom and his sisters Mary Grace Veltre, Caroline LaRusso and Jenny Selmick.



Arrangements were entrusted to the Lane Funeral Home Austintown Chapel.



Family and friends may send condolences at www.lanefuneralhomes.com

To send flowers to the family of Vincent James Lazzara please visit our Tribute Store.

A television tribute will air Friday, September 3 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.