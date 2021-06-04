Vincent L. D’Apruzzo, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Vincent L. D’Apruzzo, 45, passed away Tuesday afternoon, June 1,2021 at his home with his loved ones by his side.

Vince was born September 14, 1975 in Youngstown the son of Leonard and Bonnie (Nech) D’Apruzzo.

He was a graduate of Boardman High School, class of 1994 and a graduate of New Castle School of Trades as an electrician.

Vince worked as an electrician with the IBEW.

His hobbies included cars and cooking. He was a self-proclaimed grill master.

On December 31, 2020, Vince married his high school sweetheart, the former Bobbi Boyles and together they were raising their blended family.

Besides his wife Bobbi, he leaves four children, Tony and Michael of Lordstown, Lexi and Dylan of Canfield, his parents Leonard and Bonnie of Mesa, Arizona and his twin brother Anthony D’Apruzzo of North Lima as well as one nephew, Anthony and two nieces, Angel and Gianna.

Vince was preceded in death by his grandparents.

Private services celebrating Vince’s life were held.

Arrangements were entrusted to the Lane Funeral Home, Canfield Chapel.

To send flowers to the family of Vincent L. D’Apruzzo please visit our Tribute Store.

A television tribute will air Monday, June 7 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.