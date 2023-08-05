WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Vincent “Jimmy” DiGiacobbe, 91, passed away Thursday afternoon, August 3, 2023, at the Hospice House in Poland, surrounded by his family.

Jimmy was born on October 3, 1931 in Warren, Ohio, a son of the late Bernardo and Rosaria DiGiacobbe.

He was a member of the Greene Congregation of Jehovah’s Witnesses.

He was a lifelong entrepreneur. He owned DiGiacobbe’s Pizza in the 1970’s – 1980’s, was a licensed auctioneer and appraiser for 65 years and built and owned the Cortland Roller Rink for 52 years. He worked alongside 4H groups at the fair for many years and enjoyed animals and farm life. Most of all, he loved being with his family and was a proud grandpa and great-grandpa.

Jimmy will be deeply missed by his loving wife of 71 years, Ruth (Knight) DiGiacobbe, whom he married on March 8, 1952 in Fort Wayne, Indiana; daughter, Marisa (Anthony) Minich; granddaughters, Rosa DiGiacobbe and Maisie Minich; great-granddaughter, Winter Rose DiGiacobbe; sister, Vera DeVincenzo and brothers, Alfred (Patricia) DiGiacobbe, Donald (Cheryl) DiGiacobbe and Ronald (Sandra) DiGiacobbe.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Melanie DiGiacobbe and siblings, Attelio DiGiacobbe, Albert DiGiacobbe, Mary DiGiacobbe and infant Louie DiGiacobbe.

A memorial talk will be given at 6:00 p.m., followed by visitation with family and friends until 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at the Cortland Roller Rink, 290 S. High Street in Cortland.

A private burial has taken place at Hillside Cemetery in Bazetta Township.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Worldwide Work at donate.JW.org or Hospice of the Valley at https://foundation.mercy.com/youngstown in Jimmy’s memory.

Jimmy’s family would like to thank those at the Hospice House for their care and support.

