Vincent Anthony Martin, Berlin Center, Ohio

BERLIN CENTER, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Vincent “Vince” Anthony Martin, 62, of Berlin Center, passed away unexpectedly Friday, March 6, 2020, at the Cleveland Clinic.

Born June 12, 1957 in Youngstown, the son of John J. and Mary D. (Malone) Martin.

Vince was a 1975 graduate of Western Reserve High School.

He was currently employed at American Standard as a millwright.

Vince loved spending time with his family. He was always helping his family and neighbors.

Besides his parents, he is preceded in death by his brothers William, John and Timothy; sisters, Evelyn Hilden and Coletta Hutchins.

Vince is survived by his wife Cindy Martin, whom he married October 30, 1999; his sons, Timothy (Ashley Brewer) Siever, Benjamin (Jenna Walsh) Siever and John James Martin; his siblings, Elaine Martin, Ila Martin, Sister Mary Martin, Frances Martin, Ellen Martin, Theresa (Robert) Osthoff, Regina (Everett) Spell, Rita (Don) Knauf and Kelly Hardinger; his grandsons, Brayden and Braxton Siever and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

The family will receive relatives and friends Wednesday, March 11, from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Lane Funeral Homes– Canfield Chapel.

A Funeral Service will be held on Thursday, March 12 at 11:00 a.m. at Berlin Center United Methodist, 15611 W Akron- Canfield Road, Berlin Center, OH 44401 with calling hours one hour prior to the service.

