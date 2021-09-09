Vickie J. Plyler, Brookfield, Ohio

BROOKFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Tuesday, September 7, 2021, loving mother, wife, home maker and grandmother, Vickie (Mullen) Plyler passed away at the age of 59.



Born on October 18, 1961, in Warren, Ohio, Vickie was a bright light and confidant to all who knew her. Vickie loved to tend her gardens, to watch her flowers grow and cook and can her fresh vegetables. She loved nature and was constantly surprised and fascinated by the wildlife near the home she shared with her husband, David Plyer. Also close to her heart was the beloved family farmhouse “The Old Farm” and she was her happiest swimming in the creek or relaxing by the fire. Vickie had a love for life that was undeniable. The consummate hostess, she welcomed everyone in her home and loved to bring the family together over meals and holiday celebrations. To know her was to love her and she loved fiercely and unconditionally.



Vickie was preceded in death by her father, Thomas Mullen and her first husband, Pete Wilson.

She is survived by her husband, David Plyler; her mother, Joanne Mullen; her two children, Natalie and Adam Wilson; brothers, Thomas and Douglas Mullen; sisters, Doris Homa and Linda Wagner; four grandchildren; one great-grandchild and countless extended family members. She is gone too soon and will be forever missed.



Family and friends may visit on Sunday, September 12, 2021, from 11:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. at Lane Family Funeral Homes – Madasz Chapel, 6923 Warren-Sharon Road, Brookfield, Ohio where a memorial service will begin at 12:00 p.m.



A Celebration of life will be held at a later date.



Flowers or donations can be sent to the funeral home.



Family and friends may send their heartfelt condolences by visiting www.lanefuneralhomes.com.

To send flowers to the family of Vickie J. Plyler please visit our Tribute Store.

A television tribute will air Friday, September 10 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.