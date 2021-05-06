Vicki F. Robinson, Howland, Ohio

HOWLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Vicki F. Robinson, age 68, of Howland, passed away peacefully on Monday, May 3, 2021 at St. Joseph’s Medical Center when her battle with ALS ended.



Vicki, affectionately known as “Be” by many loved ones, was born September 12, 1952 in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of the late John and Mary (Suzelis) Mailach.

A resident of Newton Falls growing up, she graduated from Newton Falls High School in 1970.



Vicki enjoyed nature, going for walks, feeding hummingbirds, planting flowers and being outside. She also loved a good garage sale and bargain shopping; she never passed up a good deal! Vicki was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister and aunt. Above all else, she loved spending time with her family, especially her four grandchildren and was always their biggest fan at sporting events.



She is survived by her husband, Russell O. Robinson of Howland; her two children, Stacey (Eric) Murray of Howland and Marshall (Melanie) Robinson of Fowler; her four grandchildren, Riley, Dominic, Brynn and Bailey; her siblings, Kenneth (Vicki) Mailach of Warren, John (Carol) Mailach of Champion and Carol Gerner of Cortland and many other beloved nieces, nephews and cousins.



Aside from her parents, Vicki is preceded in death by her nephew, Brian Mailach and her sister-in-law, Jeanine Mailach.



Calling hours for Vicki will be held on Saturday, May 8, 2021 from 1:00 – 3:00 p.m. with a service immediately following at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Roberts-Clark Chapel, 180 Garfield Drive NE, Warren, OH 44483.



Please visit www.lanefuneralhomes.com to send your heartfelt condolences.

To send flowers to the family of Vicki F. Robinson please visit our Tribute Store.

A television tribute will air Friday, May 7 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.