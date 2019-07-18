Veronica P. “Dolly” Gombos, Brookfield, Ohio – Obituary

BROOKFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Veronica P. “Dolly” Gombos, 92, passed away on July 16, 2019.

Dolly was born on the family farm in Brookfield on March 20, 1927 to Ignatius & Veronica (Bencekovic) Pipic.



On January 31, 1948, Dolly was united in marriage to Robert M. Gombos who preceded her in death in 1991.



A woman of faith, Dolly was a member of St. Vincent DePaul Catholic Church.

As a homemaker, she was dedicated to taking care of her family and extended family.



Dolly is survived by her children: Daniel, Veronica and Thomas (Lynn); her grandchildren: Paul, Heather, Michael and Gretchen; her great-grandchildren: Daniel, Zachary, Chloe, Bella, Dylan, Jacob, Chaz and Braunson and her sister-in-law Betty Pepic. Besides her husband, Dolly was preceded in death by 13 brothers and sisters.



Visitation will be held on Saturday, July 20, 2019 from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. at Lane Funeral Homes; Madasz Chapel, Brookfield where a funeral service will immediately follow at 12:00 noon.

