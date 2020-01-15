Veronica M. Means, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Veronica M. Means, age 73, passed away Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at Community Skilled Health Care in Warren.



Veronica was born May 11, 1946 in Philippi, West Virginia to the late Claude and Mable (Crites) Fridley, she was the youngest of eight girls.



Veronica attended Central Baptist Church in Niles.

Veronica enjoyed collecting Native American art, angel figurines, and doing ceramics. She loved her family, she especially enjoyed spending time with her granddaughters.



Veronica is preceded in death by her parents and six sisters.



She is survived by her sons, Gregory (Margaret) Foster of Champion, Brian Foster of Champion and Jeremy Mahone (Maia Mogor, fiancee); her granddaughters Haley and Hannah Foster; her sister Valeria (Millard) Clay of Niles; her former husband Bernard Harold Foster and several nieces and nephews.



Friends may call 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. Friday, January 17, 2020 at Lane Funeral Homes – Niles Chapel, 415 Robins Ave. in Niles.

The funeral service will be 10:00 a.m. Saturday, January 18, 2020 at the funeral home.

Interment in Pineview Memorial Park.



