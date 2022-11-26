AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Vera June Selitski, 91, of Austintown, passed away on Wednesday, November 23, 2022 at St. Elizabeth’s Hospital, surrounded by family.

Vera was born June 10, 1931 in Youngstown, Ohio, and was the daughter of John and Ada (Hughes) Hart.

Vera was a homemaker and loved to spend time with her family. She was full of life and loved to laugh, dance and was very generous. She enjoyed home shopping on QVC, scratch off lottery tickets, jigsaw puzzles and old movies.

She leaves to cherish her memory, her daughter, Linda (Brian) Jenkins; her grandchildren, Dan (Karen Towne) Pratt and Lindsey Pratt and her great-grandchildren Ben and Nora Pratt.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Robert, her parents and her siblings, Ada, Elizabeth, Robert, John, Elsie and Mary.

A private celebration of life will be held.

Arrangements handled by Lane Family Funeral Homes.

To send flowers to the family of Vera, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Sunday, November 27 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.