CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mrs. Vera Cathleen Mayle of Canfield, formerly of Youngstown, passed quietly into the arms of Jesus on Saturday evening, January 15, 2021 at Hospice House surrounded by her family. She was 89 years old.



Born on September 29, 1932 in Grafton, West Virginia, she was the daughter of the late Dorsey and Vivian Norris.



Vera married Oral “Jim” Mayle on October 11, 1949 in West Virginia. They moved to Ohio in 1957 and raised their family in Campbell and later in Youngstown. Jim preceded her in death on July 7, 1989.



Vera worked in the housekeeping department of St. Elizabeth Hospital Medical Center for 25 years and retired in 1995.



Vera leaves daughters, Katherine Adcock and her husband, Jerry, of Wingate, North Carolina; Jeanie Mayle of Harmony, Florida; a son, Kevin Mayle and his wife, Lynn, of Tampa, Florida and daughter, Theresa Sanchez and her husband, LeeJo, of Canfield, Ohio. Vera has ten grandchildren, Dina Helbig, Anthony Mayle, Nick Hrbolich, Elijah Sanchez, Grace Martinez, Samantha Heller, Mariah Kunovic, Marissa Sanchez, Suzanne Griffiths and Eligio Sanchez, Jr.; 18 great-grandchildren and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.



In addition to her parents and husband, Vera was preceded in death by her son, Jimmy Vincent Mayle and her daughter, Wendy Louise Stamp.



Vera loved to go shopping and “out to eat” with her daughters and enjoyed spending time with her family and especially loved all of her grandbabies.



Friends may call on Thursday, January 20 from 10:00 – 11:45 a.m. at Bridge of Hope Church, 7580 Glenwood Avenue, Boardman, followed by funeral services at Noon.

Arrangements handled by Lane Family Funeral Homes.

