Vandora Cline, Campbell, Ohio

CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Vandora Cline, 62, passed away Wednesday, October 13, 2021 at Briarfield at Ashley Circle.

She was born June 8, 1959 in Youngstown, a daughter of Edward F. and Ruby E. (Johnson) Smallwood.

Vandora was of the Baptist Faith.

She was employed by Gateway Industries.

Vandora enjoyed going to work and spending time with her staff, where she was loved by all. Before becoming ill, she liked to spend time with her family and friends. Vandora enjoyed wearing her jewelry, watching TV, drinking her coffee in the morning, smoking, going out to eat, shopping and spending time outdoors.

There are no calling hours or services.

Arrangements are by the Lane Family Funeral Homes-Austintown Chapel.