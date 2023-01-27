NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Vance H. Wright, 73 of Newton Falls, passed away Thursday evening, January 26 at Trumbull Regional Hospital.

Vance was born May 7, 1949 in Alliance, a son of the late Harold Vance and Betty (Page) Wright.

He had worked at General Motors, Lordstown Plant for 48 years, retiring in 2018.

Vance loved sports, especially the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Cleveland Browns. He was an avid reader and looked forward to playing the lottery every day but most important to Vance was his family and spending time with his grandchildren.

He will be dearly missed by his wife, the former Diane Hacker, whom he married June 11, 1994; his children, Tammy (Anthony) Casper of Warren, Shelley (Michael) Mayle of Newton Falls and Christopher Vance (Toni) Wright of Akron and 11 grandchildren, Brian, William, Jessica, William, Jr., Timothy, Heather, Steven, Kara, Caitlynn, Shane and Marina. He also leaves four great-grandchildren, Noah, Lucia, Alora and Kahele.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Cheryl Brown; a brother, Richard Wright; a granddaughter, Michelle “Shellbel” Mayle and a grandson, Brandon Boerio.

Friends may call on Tuesday, January 31 from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel.

Funeral Services will be 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, February 1 at the funeral home.

Friends and family may give their condolences at www.lanefuneralhomes.com.

