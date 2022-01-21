AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Valerie “Val” Handwork, 93, formerly of Austintown, passed away on Wednesday, January 19, 2022 at Wickshire of Poland.



Born September 16, 1928 in Medina, Ohio, she was the daughter of Charles and Edith (Bradshaw) Pyecroft.



Val was a graduate of Medina High School.

She married Robert G. Handwork September 19, 1948 and in 1961 they moved to the Youngstown area.

Val was a member of Austintown Community Church.



Val was a homemaker and worked as a sale associate at Hallmark for over 11 years.

She enjoyed bowling, needlework and ceramics. She loved to dance and spend time with her family.



Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert, who died March 31, 1981. She is also preceded in death by her brother, Roger Pyecroft and her daughter, Holly D’Amico.



She leaves to cherish her memory her children, Glenda (Tom) Sarisky of Boardman, Kandi Mariani of California and Craig (Kathy) Handwork of Iowa; eight grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.



A Memorial Service will be held in the Spring.

Arrangements handled by Lane Family Funeral Homes. To share thoughts of sympathy, visit lanefuneralhomes.com.

To send flowers to the family of Valerie “Val” Handwork please visit our Tribute Store.

A television tribute will air Sunday, January 23 at the following approximate times: 6:27 p.m. on WYTV and 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV.