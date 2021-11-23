Valeria Mary Niessner, Fowler, Ohio

FOWLER, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Valeria Mary Niessner, age 85 of Fowler, passed away Monday, November 15, 2021.

She was born July 16,1936, in Pottstown, Pennsylvania, the daughter of John J. and Pauline Kralik Yancha.

She was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and a friend to those who knew her. She will be deeply missed by her family and friends.

She was a graduate of Pottstown High School.

She married the love of her life, Robert L Niessner, on June 26, 1954.

She resided in Fowler for 62 years.

In all that time she developed a very thriving Tupperware business where she was a sales representative and then manager of her unit, the Geminis, with Joleen Sales.

Her faith was an important part of her life. She put it into practice as a founding member of St. Robert’s Church and was a C.C.D teacher, member of Parish council and the Lady’s Guild. She was Eucharistic minister to Concord Care nursing home for many years.

She could be described as a social butterfly who never met a stranger. She was affiliated with various clubs in the area. Some of those clubs included the Fowler Civic Club, Trumbull Federation of Women’s Clubs, Warren Mothers of Twins Club, Kinsman Mothers Club and a monthly Card Club.

Her hobbies were as diverse and numerous as the clubs she enjoyed. Spending time with her family was always foremost. Her pool parties and picnics were special gatherings. She also enjoyed gardening, collecting bells, dolls and beanie babies and so many other activities. She vacationed in Florida for many years.

She is survived by her children, Deborah Saddler, Linda Lopuchovsky, Robert Alan Niessner, David (Melissa) Niessner and Daryl (Paula) Niessner; 14 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren and countless other family members.

Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert; a daughter, Mary Jane; son-in-law, James Saddler; sisters, Clara Yancha and Pauline Carter and brother, Adrian Yancha.

The family would like to thank Cortland Health Care for their love and support.

Memorial service will be held 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, November 30, 2021, at St. Roberts Catholic Church, 4659 Niles-Cortland Road, Cortland, OH 44410. Calling hours will be held prior at the church from 9:00 – 11:00 a.m.

Inurnment will be held at All Souls Cemetery, Cortland, Ohio.

Arrangements handled by Lane Family Funeral Homes. Online condolences may be made at www.lanefuneralhomes.com.

