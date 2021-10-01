V. George Burson, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – V. George Burson, age 90, of Warren (Champion Township), Ohio, passed away peacefully Saturday, September 25, 2021.

George was born on October 5, 1930, the last son laid to rest of six boys to the late Peter and Florence (Popa) Burson.

George’s parents’ immigrants of Romanian descent, settled in Louisville, Ohio, in the early 1900s’. This is where he grew up; as well as did his lifetime companion and wife of 55 years, Joyce A. Burson (Robarts (Layne)), preceding in death she passed away in April of 2016.

George was a kind and caring man who loved his family and enjoyed spending time with them. He truly possessed a servant’s heart. He was the type that built lasting relationships with those he knew whether it be family or a client he had helped, you could count on him as a friend. His favorite family vacations became a tradition spanning over a period of 40 years, from the (late) 1960s’ – (early) 2000s’ at Lakeside, a retreat – resort community on Lake Erie (Marblehead Peninsula) Ohio and of course, this included an annual amusement outing to Cedar Point!

George graduated from Youngstown State University with a Bachelor of Science/Accounting serving others as an Accountant and CPA for over 50 years.

Service was important to him, that being evident from his lifetime volunteering on committees with church (including the annual retreat he enjoyed with his wife Joyce). Mid-life he also served his community through auxiliaries of the Rotary club, Kiwanis and was a life-long member/volunteer with the Gideons organization. He also gave his time helping many years with Trumbull County outreach Meals on Wheels program, in which the returned blessing was recently received as supporters delivered him meals for several months, just this year.

He had a lot of energy, he was a very up-key person, evident in high school and as a young adult when he participated in organized boxing.

Early in the 1950s’ he enlisted in the Air Force, where he learned the acoustic guitar, which is also the time when he became a follower and believer of the Messiah Christ, as his Lord and Savior.

He enjoyed golf; although not as often as he’d have liked, then in later years took pleasure watching it as a fan.

He is survived by his children, Lorra L. (Rev. Don) Barnes, Val G. (Jana) Burson, Julia K. Genet, Claudia J. (Ted) Bowman and Leah K. (James) Dowell; 15 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren and numerous other nieces; nephews and extended family.

A celebration of George’s life, Happy Birthday ever-after, will be held 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, October 5, 2021, with calling hours prior from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m., at the Champion Church of the Nazarene, where George and Joyce were members.

The interment to follow will be held with Air Force military honors, at the North Lawn Cemetery 4927 Cleveland Avenue NW, in North Canton, OH 44709.

Respects and online condolences may also be made at Lane Robert’s Clark Funeral Home.

To send flowers to the family of V. George Burson please visit our Tribute Store.

A television tribute will air Sunday, October 3, at the following approximate times: 6:27 p.m. on WYTV and 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV.