LAKE MILTON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Uthalee Hicks, 87, formerly of Lake Milton, passed away peacefully, Sunday, April 2, 2023 at St. Mary’s Alzheimer’s Center, with her family by her side.

Uthalee, affectionately known as “Sissy”, was born in Princewick, West Virginia on April 20, 1935 and was the daughter of Donzie Clay and Beulah Meadows Conner.

Sissy attended Shady Springs School in West Virginia with her ten siblings.

Prior to retirement she was a hairdresser.

She was a member of the Lake Milton Baptist Temple.

Sissy loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She also enjoyed water skiing, camping, gardening, playing cards, baking and cooking. If she knew you were coming to visit you’d find your “favourite”, made fresh and waiting to send home with you.

Sissy was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 59 years, Orlie Kenneth Hicks and her siblings, Harlan Conner, Csea Conner, Marie Marshall and Nadine Costa and an infant sister.

She leaves to cherish her memory her children, Venita Collins (Roger) of Lake Milton and Katrena Hicks of Austintown; sisters, Janet (Dane) Riffe of Pennsylvania, Susie Butler of North Carolina, Sandy Payne of Texas, Yvonne (Les) Hatcher of North Carolina, Diane Cottle of West Virginia and Debbie McNamara of Alabama and brother-in-law, Joe Costa of Alabama; four grandchildren, Desiree (Richard) Lehman of Lake Milton, Ohio, Robert Collins (Megan Ferrall) of Mogadore, Ohio, CourTney Collins (Jack Breslin) of Jersey City, New Jersey and Kristie (Charles) Pittle of El Paso, Texas and seven great-grandchildren, Jackson, Leon, Arianna, Arabella, Avalise, Adeline and Evelyn.

The family will receive relatives and friends Monday, April 10, from 2:00 – 3:00 p.m., at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel. A funeral service will be held at 3:00 p.m. at the funeral home. A dinner in Uthalee’s honor will follow at 4:30 p.m. at CHC Restaurant, North Jackson, Ohio.

