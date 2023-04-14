YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Twila D. Lanterman Kopcsos, age 96 years, passed away on Saturday, April 8, 2023.

She was born on March 22, 1927.

Twila graduated from Austintown Fitch High School in Youngstown Ohio in 1945.

She was a member of Tabernacle Evangelical Presbyterian Church since 1972 where she loved to play the organ. She designed the painted windows in the entrance air locke of the new addition to the church.

She worked for Ohio Bell Telephone Co. for 37 years, retiring in 1983 as a supervisor trainer in the long distance traffic department. She served as president of the Telephone Pioneers for one term of the active group, and member at large for the northeastern area, also serving as president for one term in the retired Telephone Pioneers.

After retiring she became a very accomplished artist, winning many ribbons and having several public showings of her art work.

She is survived by her son Stephen Fedor and wife Janet, granddaughter Celeste Fedor, two great-grandchildren, and four great-great-grandchildren, five generations two different times. She also leaves her step daughter, Carol Jonda and husband Rusty, her sister-in-law, Charlene Lanterman, a nephew, Frank Lanterman and wife Michelle, a niece Andrea Rouan and husband Bob.

Twila is preceded in death by her husband, Elmer Kopcsos, brother, Glen Lanterman, and son Frank Bartholomy.

A private family graveside service will be at Green Haven Memorial Gardens in Canfield.

Arrangements are being handled by the Lane Family Funeral Homes.

