AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Trina Lynn Bates, 68, of Austintown, passed away on Tuesday, March 7, 2023, at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Youngstown.

Born December 13, 1954, in Youngstown, Ohio, Trina was the daughter of Michael and Virginia Direnzo.

Trina was a 1972 graduate of Austintown Fitch Highschool and lifelong resident.

She was a wonderful homemaker who enjoyed more than anything spending time with her granddaughter, Jayna. But she also enjoyed spending time with her dogs, Zoe and Tito; her three sons, Jason, Paul, Brian and her boyfriend, Tim. She loved nature, taking care of her house, her flowers and playing games on her iPad. She had a deep love for God.

She is preceded in death by her parents; her sisters, Karen, Chrissy and her brothers, Beany and Dominic.

She leaves to cherish her memory her boyfriend, Tim O’Dea; her sons, Jason (Joanna) Moore, Paul Bates and Brian Bates; her granddaughter, Jayna Moore; her sisters, JoAnn Eddington, Suzanne Waychoff and her brother, Ronnie Davis.

The family will have a Private Celebration of Life on Wednesday, March 15, 2023, at Believers Church.

Flowers and sympathies can be sent to Believers Church, 1322 West Western Reserve Road, Boardman, OH 44512.

Trina will be laid to rest at Brunstetter Cemetery.

