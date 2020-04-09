Breaking News
Tracking coronavirus: Latest updates
Closings and delays
There are currently 44 active closings. Click for more details.

Trina L. Bicehouse, Burghill, Ohio

Lane Family Funeral Homes

April 6, 2020

by: MyValleyTributes Staff

Posted: / Updated:
Trina L. Bicehouse, Burghill, Ohio - obit
More from MyValleyTributes

BURGHILL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Trina L. Bicehouse passed away Monday, April 6.

Trina was born September 27, 1959.

Trina’s family is planning a memorial service for friends and family after the social gathering ban has been lifted. We will be posting updated information as it becomes available.

Arrangements handled by Lane Family Funeral Homes.

To plant a beautiful memorial tree in memory of Trina L. Bicehouse, please visit our Tribute Store.

A television tribute will air Friday, April 10, at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com