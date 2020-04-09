Trina L. Bicehouse, Burghill, Ohio

BURGHILL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Trina L. Bicehouse passed away Monday, April 6.

Trina was born September 27, 1959.

Trina’s family is planning a memorial service for friends and family after the social gathering ban has been lifted. We will be posting updated information as it becomes available.

Arrangements handled by Lane Family Funeral Homes.

To plant a beautiful memorial tree in memory of Trina L. Bicehouse, please visit our Tribute Store.

A television tribute will air Friday, April 10, at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.