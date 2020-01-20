Treasa K. Royse, Canfield, Ohio

CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Treasa K. Royse, 96 of Boynton Beach, Florida, formerly of Canfield, passed away Wednesday, January 15, 2020 in Florida.



Treasa is survived by her son, Ralph Royse; four grandchildren, Kimberly Ahlers, Adam Royse, Elizabeth Messenger and Scott Royse; five great-grandchildren, Aubrey Royse, Cole Ahlers, Logan Messenger and Sadie Messenger and one great-great-grandchild on the way.

Visitation will be held Saturday, January 25, 9:30 – 10:30 a.m. at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Canfield Chapel.

Funeral service will be Saturday, January 25, 10:30 a.m. following visitation at the funeral home.



Treasa will be laid to rest immediately following at the Lake Park Cemetery in Youngstown.





To send flowers to the family of Treasa K. Royse, please visit Tribute Store.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, January 21, at the following approximate times: 12:25 p.m. WKBN, 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV and 10:37 p.m. FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.