NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Tracy Lee Williams, 51, passed away Monday, January 10, 2022, at St. Joseph Hospital in Warren.

Tracy was born February 24, 1970, in Warren, to Richard and Ruby (Rice) Williams.

She was a graduate of Lakeview High School.

Tracy was a paralegal for many years serving several of the Trumbull County attorneys.

She was an avid Cleveland Browns fan; she enjoyed watching NASCAR, especially Dale Earnhart. Tracy liked to play board games with friends and family, she also relished her time camping at the KOA in Lake Milton.

Tracy is preceded in death by her father, Richard G. Williams and brother-in-law, Justin Lee Stevens.

She is survived by her mother, Ruby Williams; her sister, Renee Stevens; her boyfriend, Terry Wolf; her nieces, Courtney Stevens-Fitz and Ashley Stevens-Paradon; great-nephew, Wyatt Lee Fitz and her canine companion, Charlie.

There will be no funeral services.

Arrangements handled by Lane Family Funeral Homes.

