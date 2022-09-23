BERLIN CENTER, Ohio (MyValleyTributes)- Services celebrating the life of Tony Delmont will be 11:00 a.m. Tuesday September 27, 2022, at the Lane Family Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel.

Tony was born February 1, 1933, in Salem the son of Florie and Saraha (Callihan) Delmont and passed away Thursday evening at St. Mary’s Alzheimer Center in Columbiana.

Tony was the proud owner and operator of American Auto Sales in North Jackson since 1952.

He was a member of the Tri-State Antique Car Club, Antique Car Club of America and the Model A Ford Club.

Tony is survived by his children; Sonny Delmont of Berlin Center, Jeanne Delmont of North Jackson, sister Anita Seagesman of Shippingburg, Pennsylvania. Five grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren and many great great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 62 years, Phyllis (Toot) Delmont whom he married February 7, 1952, and who died July 28, 2014, sister Margie and brother Junior Delmont.

Family and friends may call from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. Monday September 26, 2022, at the funeral home.

