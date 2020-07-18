Tony Angelona, Jr., Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Tony Angelona, Jr., 72, passed away on Wednesday July 15, 2020 at Gaston Hospital in North Carolina.



Tony was born on August 3, 1947, in London, West Virginia, the son of Antonio and Margaret (Elkins) Angelona.

On August 25, 1990, Tony married Rebecca (Kosztyo) Angelona and were married for 29 years.



He was a retired US Army Sergeant and had served during the Vietnam War. He had received the National Defense Service Medal, the Vietnam Service Medal, and the Vietnam Campaign Medal. He was also in the Ohio National Guard, 324 MPCO, retired Sergeant First Class 2007.



He was very proud to be sober for 23 years. Tony was an AA Leader who lead many meetings over the years. He had made many friends and helped a lot of people to sobriety.



There were many things that Tony enjoyed doing. He loved to hunt deer in West Virginia and pitched horseshoe for years at the VFW N.F. Tony was a member of the Trumbull Moose 186 VFW 1090 He liked the adventure of travel and going to casinos. His passion was umpiring. Tony was a USA umpire of over 35 years and was proud that he made it to the National Tournaments. More than anything, Tony loved spending time with his grandchildren.



He will be missed deeply by his wife, Rebecca; his brothers Fred (Donna) Angelona and Michael (Bonnie) Angelona, both of West Virginia; his granddaughter Shyan Angelona; his great granddaughter Emma Thomas and many others.



Besides his parents, Tony is preceded in death by his two sons Adrian (Paul) and Tony Angelona III.

Visitation for Tony will be held at Lane Funeral Homes, Robert-Clark Chapel on Wednesday July 22, 2020 from 4:00pm until 7:00pm, with the service starting at 7:00pm.



Tony will be laid to rest on Thursday July 23, 2020 at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery at 9:30am.



Friends and family may send their heartfelt condolences by visiting www.lanefuneralhomes.com

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Tony Angelona Jr. please visit our Tribute Store.

A television tribute will air Sunday, July 19, at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on FOX and 9:58 p.m. on MyYTV.