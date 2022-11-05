NORTH LIMA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Tommy Goff, 72, of North Lima, Ohio, formerly of Fort Myers, Florida, went home to be with the Lord Friday evening, November 4, 2022, in St. Elizabeth Mercy Health, Main Campus with his loved ones by his side.

Tommy was born July 9, 1950, in Batesville, Arizona, the son of the late Jerry and Kathryn (Varnell) Goff.

Tommy was a self-employed business owner in the Fire Safety Industry, retiring in 2009.

He was an avid bowler for 30 plus years and after his retirement loved to drive his tractor taking care of his yard. Tommy and his wife Nova loved traveling in their motorhome with family and visiting all the continental 48 states. Most of all Tommy loved to spend time with his children and grandchildren.

He leaves his wife, the former, Nova Trentini, whom he married November 25, 2009; four children, Tiffany (Kent) Angles of Greeneville, Tennessee, Justin Goff, Ryan Goff and Amanda (Lance) Metcalf, all of Fort Myers, Florida; three stepchildren, Ronald Rhoades II of Austintown, Lisa (Karl) Dunkel of Negley and Scott Rhoades of Austintown, 17 grandchildren and four siblings.

Tommy was preceded in death by his parents.

Following Tommy’s wishes there are no calling hours or services.

Arrangements were entrusted to the Lane Family Funeral Homes, Anstrom Chapel.

To send flowers to the family of Tommy, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Monday, November 7 at the following approximate times: 6:47 a.m. on WYTV, 9:43 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.