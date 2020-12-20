Todd J. Eyer, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Todd James Eyer, 53, passed away on Friday, December 18, 2020 at Trumbull Regional Medical Center after losing his battle with COVID-19.

Todd was born on May 14, 1967 in Warren, Ohio to the late James and Blanche “Skip” (Miller) Eyer.

On July 2, 2006, Todd married the love of his life, Melissa Eyer and they shared 14 wonderful years together.

Todd was a 1985 graduate of Niles McKinley High School and went on to get his associates degree in computer technology from DeVry University and attended Kent State University Trumbull.

Todd was employed at Hollywood Gaming.

Besides his family, there was nothing that Todd loved more than bowling. Todd started bowling at the age of five and from there his passion for it increased every year. He was a part of three different leagues a week and was a very accomplished bowler, bowling 50 plus perfect games.

When he was not bowling, Todd loved to spend time with his family and his grandchildren were his life. He was also an Ohio State fan and loved animals.

Todd will be deeply missed by his wife, Melissa; his stepson, Justin (Candice) Dubravcak; his grandchildren, Justice and Marley; his sister, Renee Stofira; his nieces, Jessica (Thomas) Brant and Alexis Stofira and many other family and friends.

Besides his parents, Todd is preceded in death by his brother-in-law, George Stofira.

Family and friends may visit from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, December 23, 2020 at Lane Funeral Homes, Roberts-Clark Chapel located at 180 Garfield Drive NE, Warren.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Warren Bowling Association Youth Scholarship.

Please make checks to “WBA Youth Scholarship” with “In Memory of Todd Eyer” in the memo section and mail to WBA, 1011 Woodglen Avenue, Newton Falls, OH 44444.

