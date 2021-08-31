Toby Brown Hardin, Southington, Ohio



SOUTHINGTON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Toby Brown Hardin, 83, passed peacefully on Friday, August 27, 2021, at Hospice House of Youngstown.



Toby was born December 28, 1937 in Philippi, West Virginia to Nester Carl (Tobe) Hardin and Mary Etta Wolfe Hardin and was the youngest of five children.



He graduated from Philippi High School in 1955, where he was involved with the Future Farmers of America.



He moved to Ohio and settled in Southington, where he became an integral part of the community as part owner of H & M Mobile in Warren with his longtime friend Chuck Markle. They worked side by side for over 40 years and shared many treasured memories together.



From a young age, Toby loved anything mechanical. If it had a motor, he could fix it and enjoyed it. He spent his spare time boating with family, hunting at Camp Ebenezer in West Virginia, and was fond of western films, flannel shirts and Chevy & Subaru vehicles. He was also a past high priest of the Masons.



He was a generous and caring man who would always lend a hand to anyone in need. Whether it be car trouble or advice, he was always present. Quick witted and clever, he had a way with words and always knew what you needed to hear.



He is proceeded in death by his parents, his brothers Carl, Oliver and George & his beloved first wife and mother of his three children, Phyllis Duvall Hardin.



He is survived by his sister, Mary Lee Fridley of Philippi West Virginia, his loving wife Jane Hardin of Southington. His children Jeff (Doris) Hardin, Penny (Darrel) Hite, and Kelly (Tim) Hardin, as well as two stepchildren, Tracey and Mickey Hull.



He will be greatly missed by his 12 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren and an abundance of friends and family. Beloved and cherished by all, he will live on in countless fond memories.



Funeral service will be held 1:30 PM Thursday, September 2, 2021, at Crown Hill Burial Park.

Calling hours will be held 12:00-1:00 p.m. prior to the service at Lane Funeral Home, Roberts-Clark Chapel.

Online condolences may be made at www.lanefuneralhomes.com.



In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Hospice House of Youngstown, who helped Toby pass on comfortably surrounded by family.

