ELLSWORTH, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Timothy “Tim” Lee Main, 70, of Ellsworth, passed away on Sunday, February 5, 2023, at his residence, with his wife by his side.

Born April 12, 1952 in Ellwood City, Pennsylvania, Tim was the son of Woodrow and Rose (Rossaci) Main.

Tim loved to play softball in his active days. He was an avid Steelers fan and loved his pup, Pebbles.

He is preceded in death by his parents, his sisters Sherrie, Eva, and Loretta, and his sister-in-law Nicki.

He leaves to cherish his memory, his wife, the former Becky Diver, whom he married July 7, 2000. He also is survived by his son Tim (Melissa) Main; his grandchildren Dylan (Nicole) and Julena; his great-grandson Dominic, and his siblings Rose (Tom) Watson, Linda McKeley, Rod (Debbie) Main, Al (Sanya) Main and Woody (Clair) Main.

The family will receive relatives and friends, Sunday, February 12, 2023, at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Canfield Chapel, 65 N Broad Street, Canfield, Ohio, from 2:00 – 5:00 p.m. with a memorial service to follow at 5:00 p.m. The family would like to extend their appreciation to staff of Hospice Sanctuary, Salem North Facility and Ellsworth EMT. To share thoughts of sympathy, visit lanefuneralhomes.com.

To send flowers to the family of Timothy, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, February 8 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.