Timothy “Tim” Alan Bakos, Austintown, Ohio

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Timothy Alan Bakos, 60, of Austintown, passed away early Sunday morning, November 14, at home, with his wife and daughter by his side.



Lovingly known as “Tim,” he was born September 3, 1961 in Youngstown, the son of John and Mary (Delgenio) Bakos.



Tim was a proud 1979 graduate of Chaney High School. He furthered his education at Youngstown State University, where he obtained a Bachelor’s Degree in Wildlife Biology, Education and a Master’s in Education.

Prior to retirement, Tim was a chemistry and physic teacher for more than 30 years at Chaney High School. He was very involved in the lives of his children and his students. He was a coach for Austintown Baseball Little League and the Girls Chaney Basketball Team. He was involved in Boy Scouts Troop #184 and Chaney Academic Challenge. He established Chaney’s Science Team and introduced science to many young minds by holding family science night and developing Robotic teams in the area.



Tim enjoyed fishing, collecting sports memorabilia, coins and stamps. He was an avid Cleveland fan.



Tim leaves to cherish his memory, his mother, Mary; his wife, Becky Bakos, whom he married June 27, 1987; his children, William (Adeline) Bakos, Nicole Bakos and Alan (Christina) Bakos and his pride and joy, his grandchildren, George, Emmet, Victoria and Alan, Jr.



The family will receive relatives and friends on Friday, November 19, from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at Zion Lutheran Church, where a service will be held immediately following at 11:00 a.m.

Arrangements handled by Lane Family Funeral Homes. To share thoughts of sympathy with the family, visit lanefuneralhomes.com.

