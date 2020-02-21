Timothy Shahan, Hubbard, Ohio

HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Timothy Shahan, 57, passed away Wednesday morning, February 19, 2020 at Ohio Health Mansfield Hospital with his family by his side.



Tim was born on December 6, 1962 in Madison, Ohio, a son of the late David and Lucille Shahan.



He was a graduate of Newton Falls High School and worked with construction and technology.

He was active with Living Waters Community Church, especially with the food pantry.

He loved to travel to West Virginia to visit his family. Tim was a hard-working, selfless and giving man and would help anyone with anything, even if they didn’t ask him.



Tim will be deeply missed by his loving wife, Doreen Shahan, whom he married on February 14, 1997; his son, Timothy (Tiffany) Shahan and their son, Hunter Shahan; stepmother, Kathern Shahan; brothers, Mike (Becky) Shahan and Jeff (Dianne) Shahan; sister, Karen (Tony) Carcell and his extended family of six stepchildren, many grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.



Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Charles Shahan.



Family and friends may visit from 1:00 – 3:00 p.m. on Monday, February 24, 2020 at Lane Family Funeral Homes – Madasz Chapel located at 6923 Warren Sharon Road in Brookfield, with a memorial service to follow at 3:00 p.m. officiated by Pastor Gary Jones.



Memorial Contributions may be made in memory of Tim to Living Waters Community Church in Hubbard.



